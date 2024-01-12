TheTrucker.com
TCA announces Fleet Safety Award division winners

By Erica N. Guy
Winners of the 48th Annual Truckload Carriers Association's Fleet Safety Awards have been announced. 

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA), along with presenting sponsor Great West Casualty Company and supporting sponsor Assured Partners, have announced the 18 division winners of the 48th Annual TCA Fleet Safety Awards competition.

These yearly awards recognize truckload carriers that exhibit an exceptional dedication to safety by achieving the lowest accident frequency ratios per million miles within six-mileage-based divisions.

“The submissions for this year’s Fleet Safety Awards were quite impressive, and we are proud of our members who invest in safety technology and training to enhance safety on our nation’s roads,” said TCA President Jim Ward. “I look forward to sharing the success of these 18 carriers in March at TCA’s Annual Convention.”

The 18 division winners are now invited to compete for one of two grand prizes — one for carriers with a total annual mileage of less than 25 million miles, and the other for carriers with mileage greater than 25 million miles. Grand prize winners will be announced at Truckload 2024 in Nashville — TCA’s 2024 Annual Convention — set for March 23-26 at the Gaylord Opryland.

All winners will also receive recognition at TCA’s 2024 Safety and Security Meeting on June 2-5 in Indianapolis.

The 2024 TCA Fleet Safety Award division winners are:

Division I Winners

(less than 5 million miles)

 

1st Place

Dolphin Line, Inc.

Mobile, AL

 

2nd Place

Parish Transport

Ellisville, MS

 

3rd Place

Sonwil Transportation

Buffalo, NY

 Division II Winners

(5-14.99 million miles)

 

1st Place

Transportation Services, Inc.

Commerce, CA

 

2nd Place

BCP Transportation

Deerfield, WI

 

3rd Place

Rowland Transportation

Dade City, FL
 

Division III Winners

(15-24.99 million miles)

 

1st Place

Fortune Transportation

Windom, MN

 

2nd Place

Hill Brothers Transportation, Inc.

Omaha, NE

 

3rd Place

Elgin Motor Freight

London, ON

  

Division IV Winners

(25-49.99 million miles)

 

1st Place

Erb Transport Ltd

New Hamburg, ON

 

2nd Place

Trans-West Logistics, Inc.

Lachine, QC

 

3rd Place

Big M Transportation

Blue Mountain, MS
 

Division V Winners

(50-99.99 million miles)

 

1st Place

Challenger Motor Freight, Inc.

Cambridge, ON

 

2nd Place

National Carriers

Liberal, KS

 

3rd Place

Leonard’s Express

Farmington, NY

  

Division VI Winners

(100 million or more miles)

 

1st Place

Bison Transport

Winnipeg, MB

 

2nd Place

CFI

Joplin, MO

 

3rd Place

Melton Truck Lines

Tulsa, OK

For more information about TCA’s Fleet Safety Awards, including eligibility requirements and rules, visit the Fleet Safety Awards page. To view images from historic Fleet Safety Awards presentations, visit TCA’s Flickr.

 

Erica N. Guy

