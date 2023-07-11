Wallcott Truckers Jamboree set to celebrate Mack’s 100th birthday

WALCOTT, Iowa — The Iowa 80 Trucking Museum will host a 100th Birthday Party at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 14, for its 1923 Mack AB.

The event will coincide with this year’s Walcott Truckers Jamboree on July 13-15. The public is welcome to attend the celebration and enjoy a piece of cake to celebrate 100 years of the 1923 Mack AB.

The Mack AB model was Mack’s first standardized, high volume model series, according to a news release from Iowa 80.

This model was first introduced in 1914 and replaced the Mack Jr. line. The first AB models had chain drive — or worm drive — but were replaced in 1920 with a dual reduction drive.

“This medium duty truck’s simple, classic styling made it very popular,” the news release notes.

Mack ABs were built through 1937, with more than 55,000 units produced.

According to Iowa 80 Trucking Museum Curator Dave Meier, this 1923 Mack AB was originally purchased by Headley’s Express & Storage Company of Chester, Pennsylvania. It was delivered to Chester by the Mack Philadelphia branch on June 14, 1926.

Bill Moon, Iowa 80 Truckstop founder, purchased the truck 55 years later in January of 1981.

“Moon was known to be fond of Mack trucks, which is evident by the historic photos of Mack wreckers that had been used on the Truckstop property in the 1980’s and the number of Mack trucks in the antique truck collection that he started,” the news release stated.

This Mack AB has been displayed at nearly every Walcott Truckers Jamboree since its purchase and was restored in 2004 to reflect the green and black color scheme that it hosts today.