Taking the Lead with TCA Chairman Karen Smerchek

You can truthfully say that Karen Smerchek was born to lead in the trucking industry: Her father founded Wisconsin-based Veriha Trucking in 1978 with just a single truck. Today Smerchek leads that company as owner and president. As of March, she is also chairman of the board for the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA). She’s made history as the first woman to lead the association. But after even the briefest conversation with Smerchek, it’s quickly apparent that she’s completely focused on continuing TCA’s mission of strengthening the trucking industry and advancing viable solutions to issues such as drug testing, truck parking, emissions control and countless others. Truckload Authority’s managing editor Linda Garner-Bunch recently had a chance to visit with Smerchek. Read on to to find out more about Smerchek and her goals for TCA.

⏵Good afternoon, Karen, and congratulations on being appointed chairman of the board for TCA.

Thank you, Linda. I am truly honored to step into the role as chairman of TCA. This organization has been instrumental in my growth as a leader in trucking, and I look forward to working with my peers to address critical industry challenges.

⏵You served as first vice chair for TCA’s board of directors with outgoing chairman John Culp. Do you have any thoughts to share about his tenure as chairman?

John Culp is a tremendous leader in our industry. It’s truly been an honor to work alongside him and get to know him through our years together as TCA officers. John has a deep understanding of the truckload industry, and he’s always willing to share his knowledge. I learn something new every time I have a conversation with him! He has done a tremendous job for the organization — and for the entire trucking industry.

⏵For members who haven’t had a chance to get to know you yet, please share a little about your background in the trucking industry.

My dad founded Veriha Trucking in 1978 with just one truck — so you could say I grew up in the industry. All four of us children were given the opportunity to join the family business, and both my brother and I felt the call to trucking.

I returned to the family business in 2005 and have been here ever since. I often joke that I’m more like the third generation than the second — as the youngest of the four kids, my brother was already running the business while I was away at college and working in public accounting.

Since returning, I’ve held a “smorgasbord” of roles. With a background in public accounting, I naturally started in the accounting department. From there, I worked my way through operations and customer service, gaining a well-rounded perspective of the business. In 2010, I stepped into the role of company president.

⏵Tell us about your journey with TCA. How has it shaped your career?

I attended my first TCA conference at age 21, when I was a junior in college. I wanted to learn the industry and find ways to apply the skills learned in my college classes to the real world. I attended a lot of educational sessions, and I truly enjoyed the conference. For me, some of the most interesting sessions during that first conference were about succession planning.

Being a part of TCA has helped shaped who I am in the industry. Interacting with others in the industry and sharing ideas has made me challenge my own thoughts and goals and helped me grow.

⏵What goals do you have for TCA over the next year?

My top goal will always be the same: To continue TCA’s mission of advocating for policy improvements that will benefit the truckload industry. From predatory towing and truck parking to hair follicle testing and sustainability, TCA remains focused on advocating for policies that support our carriers and professional drivers.

I believe trucking thrives when we invest in our people, our safety and our industry’s future. Stepping into the role of TCA chairman, I’m committed to ensuring that carriers and drivers have the tools, policies and support needed to succeed — from regulatory reform and infrastructure improvements to driver job satisfaction and financial sustainability.

TCA will continue its advocacy efforts on Capitol Hill. In addition, we have a responsibility to provide resources that help carriers thrive in any economy. The trucking market has been soft for many months now, and we are working to help carriers continue through and be nimble in this economy.

⏵What do you see as the most important issues facing trucking in 2025?

Hair follicle testing, driver retention, truck parking expansion, predatory towing and legal tort reform — there is so much going on with advocacy and with the lawmakers in Washington, D.C., that it’s hard to keep up! To me, allowing the results of hair follicle tests in the Clearinghouse is just common sense, and it’s been hung up for a decade. It’s time to push it through and move on to the next problem.

Of course, the IIJA and Highway Reauthorization Bill are top of mind for the entire industry, and safe parking for commercial drivers remains a top issue. But all infrastructure projects require funding. Where’s that money going to come from? Now is the time to resolve questions like this.

Also, even though the industry has been given a reprieve of sorts on the emissions front, we continue to work toward practical sustainability. Together with other industry stakeholders in the Clean Freight Coalition, we are promoting achievable environmental goals for the trucking industry.

Finally, one thing I’m super passionate about is the need for legal tort reform. The discussion has always been that this needs to be done at a state level, and there are a few states that have done so. But it needs to be addressed at the federal level. Our drivers are traveling on both federal and state highways. When any driver is on a public roadway they take a risk, but when an incident involves a commercial truck, the burden of responsibility all too often falls on the truck driver or carrier.

⏵One of the biggest benefits of TCA membership is the opportunity to gather with other industry stakeholders to discuss strategies, current regulations and other issues at meetings, conferences and other events. What’s coming up?

TCA offers very valuable resources for its members, from online educational opportunities to in-person events.

This year, the annual Safety & Security Meeting is June 8-11 in Louisville, and the Refrigerated Meeting is set for July 16-18 in Colorado Springs. I look forward to these meetings every year. Both provide a substantial benefit for our members, from learning sessions to information about regulatory changes, professional and social networking, and more.

In September, we will be returning to Capitol Hill for TCA’s annual Fall Business Meetings and Call on Washington. This is a chance for members to make their voices heard. Members of Congress need to hear from those in the industry; they need to hear first-hand about the pain motor carriers endure based on common laws. I strongly encourage every TCA member to consider taking part this year.

⏵You mentioned TCA’s online educational opportunities. Please elaborate just a bit.

TCA is committed to empowering its members through education and providing the tools needed to succeed. We are working to expand industry education, and I encourage fleets to participate in the association’s benchmarking and leadership programs.

TCA’s leadership series and other management programs help carriers develop effective leadership skills. This improve decision-making, team management and overall operational efficiency.

Specialized safety programs like “Fundamentals of Safety Management” equip safety professionals with the tools and knowledge needed to build strong safety cultures and improve a carrier’s overall safety performance.

All of our offerings help support TCA’s five core values:

Improve the driving job; Enhance roadway safety; Boost financial sustainability; Promote environmental stewardship; and Elevate the image of the trucking industry.

TCA stays ahead of the curve, providing education on emerging technologies, regulatory changes, and industry trends, ensuring carriers can adapt to the evolving landscape. In essence, TCA’s educational and certification offerings provide motor carriers with the knowledge, skills, and resources they need to operate safely, efficiently, and successfully in today’s competitive trucking industry.

⏵As we close, do you have any thoughts to share with TCA members and prospective members?

My message to members is simple: Get involved in some way, shape or form! There are so many opportunities for growth. Right now, the freight market is still soft — and it has been for far too long. But this is when you need to connect with your peers and work together to build strategies for success.

If you’re not currently a TCA member, I encourage you to take that first step and join us. The small amount of dues carriers pay for membership is returned tenfold through the opportunities for growth and success.

⏵Thank you for your time, Chairman. It has been an honor visiting with you, and I look forward to our next conversation.

This story originally appeared in the May/June 2025 print edition of Truckload Authority, the official publication of the Truckload Carriers Association.