Sheetz plans to open four new locations with diesel lanes

Altoona, Penn. — Sheetz will open four new stores this August, each featuring diesel lanes with high-flow diesel fuel and diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) for commercial trucks, along with a truck scale and free overnight parking spaces for truckers.
The new store locations include:
- Middletown, Virginia: Located at 121 Confidence Lane, this new store will include nine truck driver lanes and can be easily accessed from Interstate 81 at exit 302.
- Asheville, North Carolina: Located at 5440 Asheville Highway in Hendersonville, this new store will feature four truck driver lanes and can be easily accessed from Interstate 26 at exit 44.
- Warsaw, North Carolina: Located at 2543 W NC 24 Highway, this new store will include five truck driver lanes and can be easily accessed from Interstate 40 at exit 364.
- Romulus, Michigan: This location, Sheetz’s first store in Michigan, is at 33380 Wick Road. The store will include four truck driver lanes and can be easily accessed from Interstate 94 at exit 197.
Each new store opening will feature grand opening festivities, including free self-serve coffee and soda for the entire grand opening day. Multiple prizes will be awarded, including a grand prize giveaway of free Sheetz for a Year (a $2,500 Sheetz gift card). Customers attending the grand openings are encouraged to donate a nonperishable food item, which will go to a local nonprofit. Those who donate will receive a Sheetz-brand thermal bag (limit one per customer).
Sheetz currently operates more than 740 stores in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland — and each is open 24/7, 365 days a year.
Customers can check if other Sheetz locations sell high-flow diesel fuel and Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) through the Sheetz mobile app or the Sheetz website by filtering a search for “truck diesel” and/or “Bulk DEF.”
Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor’s degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.