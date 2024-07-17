Dana’s Spicer ReadyCarrier program streamlines shipping processes

MAUMEE, Ohio – Dana Inc. launched an offering of next-business-day shipping of entirely new service carrier assemblies with its Spicer ReadyCarrier program for commercial vehicles.

The Spicer ReadyCarrier program looks to streamline the ordering process for customers, ensuring a hassle-free experience with next-day shipping upon order confirmation, according to a media release. Dana supplies a diverse selection of over 700 service carriers, all specifically crafted to match original equipment (OE) standards and equipped with genuine Spicer components. Customers can choose between core-exchange and core-free alternatives, with the latter eliminating the need for any core deposit or return.

“Heavy-duty service carrier replacement is complex and can keep a truck down for days,” said Bill Nunnery, senior director of sales and marketing, global aftermarket, for Dana. “The Spicer ReadyCarrier program was developed as a fast-turnaround aftermarket solution to streamline the order process and provide next-day shipping of world-class service carrier assemblies so Dana customers can get their commercial vehicles back on the road quickly.”

Spicer ReadyCarrier orders can be made by visiting www.DanaAftermarket.com, calling customer operations, or utilizing an API portal or electronic data interchange (EDI). There is no shipping cost, and the service carrier that arrives will feature the latest engineering improvements and product enhancements, plus a three-year unlimited warranty. Next-day shipping is based on inventory availability across Dana distribution and logistics centers at the time of order placement. If unavailable, a standard shipment will be sent from the Dana assembly facility.

The Spicer ReadyShaft, Spicer ReadyPack and Spicer ReadyCarrier solutions are part of Dana’s strategic initiative to drive uptime through next-day services that help customers accelerate vehicle service times and efficiently manage inventory.