TCA Scholarship Fund accepting applications

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) recently announced that its scholarship fund is now accepting applications.

TCA has also decided to begin accepting applicants who are full-time students attending two-year programs at accredited junior colleges, opening the selection criteria for the scholarship fund.

TCA’s decision to expand the requirements of the program is expected to open more doors for students looking to pursue a career in supply chain and logistics, according to a news release.

For almost five decades, the TCA Scholarship Fund has helped students form connections with the truckload industry.

In 2023, the scholarship fund awarded 48 students scholarships worth up to $6,250 per year per full-time, four-year college student or up to $2,000 per full-time, two-year college student, totaling more than $140,000.

For the 2024-2025 academic year, TCA projects that $159,000 will be awarded to eligible students for fall 2024 and spring 2025. Much of the program’s funds and support comes from the truckload TCA family themselves.

“The longevity of this program, combined with the donor’s support and focus on paying forward to hundreds of participants, emphasizes an additional benefit of TCA membership,” said Joey Hogan, a board member at Covenant Logistics and chairman of the TCA Scholarship Committee. “To the donors, we are extremely grateful, and the addition of the junior colleges to the program recognizes the trades that are also vitally important to our industry.”

This program is only available for students affiliated with a TCA member company, including for-hire carrier members and associate members.

However, any student in good standing with these criteria: 1. minimum grade point average of 3.0, 2. will be attending an accredited, four-year or two-year college or university as a freshman, sophomore, junior, or senior and 3. is also either a child, grandchild, or spouse of an employee or is the employee themselves of a TCA member company or is the spouse of an independent contractor or an independent contractor affiliated with a TCA member company, is encouraged to apply for the scholarship.

More information on the scholarship or its application is available at www.truckload.org/scholarships/.

“TCA is super excited to broaden the scholarship program to now include full-time, two-year college students,” said Zander Gambill, TCA’s vice president of membership and outreach. “This expansion is a no-brainer and will support more students looking to start a transportation-based career.”