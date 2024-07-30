Autonomous driving partnership between Hesai, Westwell promises to improve logistics operations at terminals, sea ports

PALO ALTO, Calif. — Hesai Technology, a provider of lidar solutions, has entered a strategic partnership with Westwell, a provider of autonomous driving solutions, to provide lidar in applications, including autonomous driving, industrial robots, heavy machinery and smart cities.

Westwell’s autonomous driving solutions will be equipped with Hesai’s advanced lidar products and serve over 200 corporate clients across 20 countries. According to a July 29 press release, Westwell’s collaboration with Hesai will also bring higher productivity to the supply chain, significantly enhancing efficiency and quality while reducing carbon emissions on a global scale.

Hesai’s lidars are already integrated into several of Westwell’s solutions, including their new energy-efficient autonomous driving Q-Trucks and Q-Tractors. Westwell already has the largest fleet of Q-Trucks at Felixstowe Port in the United Kingdom and has deployed Q-Tractors to support Hong Kong’s largest independent air cargo operator, Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited (HACTL). Their Q-Trucks are also used in advanced manufacturing plants to improve transport efficiency and green carbon reduction.

Westwell’s R&D team uses a multi-sensor approach, equipping multiple Hesai’s XT32 and AT128 lidars for each of their vehicles, which the company says ensures precise operations across various scenarios. Westwell’s autonomous-driving Q-Trucks and E-Trucks are equipped with Hesai’s XT32 mid-range lidar.

“The lidar provides high-quality point clouds and optical systems, enabling operable data and accurate vehicle alignment and interactions,” the press release notes. “Additionally, sensors in port scenarios are susceptible to frequent vibrations, salt corrosion and frequent stops.”

The Hesai XT and AT series’ transceiver modules are based on Hesai’s proprietary technology, which the company says effectively reducing failure rates and maintenance costs.

Beyond logistics, lidar empowers industrial robotics by providing precise distance, speed and imaging data, facilitating accurate positioning, obstacle avoidance, and navigation in complex environments. Hesai lidars are widely used in autonomous delivery robots, forklifts and lawnmowers.