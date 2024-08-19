Electude launches educational program for heavy vehicle techs

BRAINTREE, Mass. — In a recent news release, Electude North America announced the release of Heavy Vehicle Classroom, its expanded solution for heavy vehicle technology education. Electude’s focus as a company is in e-learning for automotive technology, and has been developing new heavy vehicle learning materials for the last several years, culminating in the release of Heavy Vehicle Classroom.
Electrude stated in its media release that topical coverage is comprehensive including fundamentals, diesel engines, transmissions and drive systems, brake systems, steering suspension and trailers, electricity and electronics, air conditioning and accessories, preventative maintenance and hydraulics. Key topics such as diesel after treatment, hydraulics and electronics are up-to-date and covered in detail.
Heavy Vehicle Classroom adds numerous teaching and support features including:
- 2,400 lesson modules
- ASE test prep questions
- 351 lab task sheets, both digital and printable pdf
- How-to modules that use video to demonstrate diagnostic, repair and maintenance procedures
- e-book
- Virtual labs
- Pre-built Kahoot! modules
- Lesson plans
- Analytics dashboard
“Our product development team has worked hard to make Heavy Vehicle Classroom a premier product for teachers and students,” Darrell Christopher, Regional Director, North America, said. “We are proud of the high level of student engagement Electude delivers through its assessment based, highly interactive and visually superior heavy vehicle content. We’re excited to bring our customers this important new product.”
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.