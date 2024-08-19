ODW Logistics is set as official partner of Columbus Fury volleyball

COLUMBUS, Ohio — ODW Logistics has bumped into a striking sponsor position set through its partnership with professional volleyball franchise Columbus Fury.

ODW Logistics announced its partnership as an official sponsor of the professional women’s indoor volleyball team. As a sponsor, the company will help manage the distribution of all its equipment for home matches at Nationwide Arena.

“As a proud partner of the Columbus Fury, we’re able to further engage and align with the community by helping to support the team’s growth and operations,” said Jeff Clark, Executive Vice President of ODW Logistics. “It is our goal as a logistics sponsor to ensure that we provide this organization with the best service, which equips them with the peace of mind to be able to perform on the court for their fans during every home game.”

Pro Volleyball Federation is North America’s premier women’s professional volleyball league.

For the 2025 season, the Fury will compete against the Atlanta Vibe, Grand Rapids Rise, Indy Ignite, Omaha Supernovas, Orlando Valkyries, San Diego Mojo and Vegas Thrill. The team wrapped up its first season with eight wins and is building its team for 2025.

“We appreciate ODW Logistics’ proven ability to assist the Columbus Fury with several unique challenges with our match day logistics’” said Dr. David Paitson, Columbus Fury CEO. “ODW Logistics helped make for a seamless operational transition during the inaugural season, and we are excited to grow this mutually beneficial partnership.