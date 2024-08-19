TheTrucker.com
Drivers should expect delays on US 40 in Colorado Aug. 20 for wreck recovery operations

By Erica N. Guy -
Drivers should expect delays on US 40 in Colorado Aug. 20 for wreck recovery operations
On August 20, crews will clear wreckage from a semi-truck crash that occurred July 19 on US 40 in Hayden Canyon, approximately 16 miles west of Steamboat Springs. (Courtesy: Colorado DOT)

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation announced that it will begin operations to remove commercial semi-truck wreckage beside US Highway 40 in Hayden Canyon, approximately 8miles east of Hayden, on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

Recovery operations are anticipated to last several hours, and motorists should plan for lengthy delays, full stops, and one-lane alternating traffic.

Between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., motorists traveling between Hayden and Steamboat Springs will be stopped on either side of the crash site located at Mile Point 116. Motorists should plan for alternating traffic and 20- to 30-minute delays for most of the day.

Motorists should seek alternate routes during the one-day tow operation and check COtrip.org for the latest road closure updates.

Erica N. Guy

Erica N. Guy
Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor's degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.
