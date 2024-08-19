Drivers should expect delays on US 40 in Colorado Aug. 20 for wreck recovery operations

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation announced that it will begin operations to remove commercial semi-truck wreckage beside US Highway 40 in Hayden Canyon, approximately 8miles east of Hayden, on Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Recovery operations are anticipated to last several hours, and motorists should plan for lengthy delays, full stops, and one-lane alternating traffic.
Between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., motorists traveling between Hayden and Steamboat Springs will be stopped on either side of the crash site located at Mile Point 116. Motorists should plan for alternating traffic and 20- to 30-minute delays for most of the day.
Motorists should seek alternate routes during the one-day tow operation and check COtrip.org for the latest road closure updates.
