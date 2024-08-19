Grote Industries announces new WorkShield product launch.

MADISON, Ind. — Grote Industries is putting on its cape and continuing its mission of making the road safer for all drivers.
Grote Industries recently announced its new line of warning lights, Grote WorkShield. Powered by the HINVII technology, trademarked by Avid IP Holdings LLC, WorkShield lamps use minimally visible, low-wavelength light to illuminate high-visibility material, significantly raising its conspicuousness without distracting personnel or worrisome traffic, according to its release.
Designed to deliver the visibility critical to worker safety, Grote states that its WorkShield lights are “versatile enough for any application and can be strategically mounted on various equipment, such as refuse trucks, utility trucks, tow trucks, and emergency response vehicles.”
The release also stated that the company can illuminate the high-visibility clothing and material on a worksite without directing visible light into traffic or other surroundings.
“Our team is excited to bring this innovative product to market,” said Matt Forner, Grote’s Director of Aftermarket Sales, noting the benefits of WorkShield lights. “The HINVII technology built into our quality lamps brings a new layer of safety to work sites, further building on our commitment to make the world a safer place.”
According to the press release, the WorkShield product line currently features two flat-mount options: the first uses six LED diodes producing low-wavelength HINVII light, while the second supplements the base model with four amber light diodes for added versatility. Both versions mount easily to nearly any solid, flat surface and are available through Grote distributors now.
