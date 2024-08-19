ATRI seeks participation in data collection survey on cargo theft

WASHINGTON — As part of its priority research on the growing problem of cargo theft, the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) is asking motor carriers and brokers to participate in a new data collection initiative.

According to a recent media release, cargo theft, which has evolved from thieves simply stealing cargo to sophisticated impersonation schemes, is becoming more common according to some industry stakeholders. In March 2024 ATRI’s Research Advisory Committee (RAC), citing FBI statistics that indicate $15 to $30 billion is lost to cargo theft annually, voted to prioritize research on the topic.

While the problem of cargo theft is growing, many industry stakeholders are hesitant to publicly provide cargo theft data. ATRI’s says its survey is designed to confidentially and anonymously collect accurate loss data as well as identify successful counter-strategies used by both motor carriers and freight brokers.

“Cargo theft is a pervasive issue that won’t go away without a collaborative effort,” said Ben Banks, Vice President of TCW. “With accurate cargo theft data, our industry will be able to quantify the issue, and work more effectively with law enforcement and commercial insurance to combat this costly problem.”