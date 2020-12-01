With seven trucks, Jason Mayrand’s Flat Top Transport, doesn’t make it easy to choose just one for the Rig of the Week. Of his seven Peterbilt glider kits with pre-electronics engines, we selected a 2017 Peterbilt 389 that was featured on a Series 19 CAT Scale Super Truck Card.

The grey Pete has a red frame and sports a Detroit Diesel engine with a 13-speed transmission, and was built for show.

Jason and his family attend truck shows as often as possible. One of their trucks took first place at the Richard Crane truck show in St. Ignace, Michigan last year, and they have also won at the Union Grove Truck Show in Wisconsin.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the Cat Scale Rig of the Week, send photos to rigoftheweek@thetrucker.com.