William McPherson was eager to customize his 2019 Peterbilt 389, equipped with a Cummins engine and an 18-speed transmission. He first added a drop visor, along with a new light bar, bumper and steering wheel. The truck is still a work in progress. Most recently he has added a painted dash, new door-panel pieces, wood floors, new rear fenders, headlights and stacks.

William has been driving on his own for 32 years, after starting out as a team driver with his dad. He now owns his trailer and primarily hauls steel and aluminum.

His dad is not here to see his son’s progress, but William says he hopes he would be proud of how far he has come as a driver — and with spec’ing his rig.

