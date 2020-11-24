Google Trucker Survey Ad

William McPherson was eager to customize his 2019 Peterbilt 389, equipped with a Cummins engine and an 18-speed transmission. He first added a drop visor, along with a new light bar, bumper and steering wheel. The truck is still a work in progress. Most recently he has added a painted dash, new door-panel pieces, wood floors, new rear fenders, headlights and stacks.

William has been driving on his own for 32 years, after starting out as a team driver with his dad. He now owns his trailer and primarily hauls steel and aluminum.

His dad is not here to see his son’s progress, but William says he hopes he would be proud of how far he has come as a driver — and with spec’ing his rig.

If you have a rig you’d like to profile here on the Cat Scale Rig of the Week, send us a video at [email protected].

For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here