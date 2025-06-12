Technolgy outage affecting Spotify, UPS among many others

A major tech outage was reported on Thursday affecting users of many popular platforms.

According to a CBS news report, Amazon Web Services, Google, OpenAI and Spotify were down on Thursday

A large number of sites appear to be impacted, with tens of thousands of users reporting issues on Downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages. Reports ticked up around 2 p.m. EST.

CBS reported that Cloudflare, which provides services to several major companies impacted by the outage, issued a statement that a number of its services were suffering intermittent failures and that it was investigating the matter.

By 3:12 p.m EST, the global cloud company said services were starting to recover. “We still expect to see intermittent errors across the impacted services as systems handle retried and caches are filled,” it stated in an update.

The source of the outage is reportedly Google Cloud.

“This is a Google Cloud outage,” a spokesperson for Cloudflare told CBS MoneyWatch. “A limited number of services at Cloudflare use Google Cloud and were impacted. We expect them to come back shortly. The core Cloudflare services were not impacted.”

Spotify had the most outages, with 46,000 users reporting issues as of 3 p.m. EST on Thursday. Google Cloud also saw major disruptions, with more than 13,000 reports on Downdetector.

Other sites impacted include:

Discord

Google Meet

Snapchat

Character AI

YouTube

Box

Etsy

Pokémon Trading Card Game

Cloudflare

MailChimp

UPS

FuboTV

Rocket League

Verizon

Vimeo

Shopify

HighLevel

Paramount+

Claude