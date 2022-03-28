Time magazine: Company that slain truck driver worked for has history of labor complaints

The company that truck driver Aristedes Garcia, who was allegedly slain by his co-driver, Miguel Ibarguren, has a history of labor complaints, according to an investigative report by Time.

The company, CRST, was one of the six companies that the White House announced would be creating registered apprenticeships through its Apprenticeship Accelerator program. The program seeks to address driver shortage by training more drivers, including 18- to 20-year-olds. It is not known if Ibarguren or Garcia were part of the program.

CRST reportedly has a reputation as an unpleasant place to learn to be a truck driver, according to Time.

“Like many other long distance freight haulers, it offers to pay for drivers’ commercial license training if they commit to working for CRST for 10 months. In those 10 months, new drivers are partnered with slightly more experienced drivers and haul freight across the country; one sleeps in a berth while the other drives. This practice is called team driving and enables companies to move freight more cheaply and quickly than with a solo driver who would have to stop to sleep,” the Time article states.

The Iowa-based company has also had issues when it comes to sexual harassment claims. There were up to 200 sexual harassment claims involving CRST drivers, Time reports.

“One woman said that she was raped by her trainer, and told that without corroborating evidence like a video, the company could not do anything,” the article states. “She said CRST then billed her $9,000 for training; the case was settled for $5 million last year.”