Volvo Trucks extends exclusive sponsorship of America’s Road Team through 2026

Volvo Trucks North America is announcing its continued sponsorship of the American Trucking Associations’ America’s Road Team for 2026.

This marks the company’s 24th consecutive year as this prestigious program’s exclusive sponsor.

“The announcement was made during the ATA Management Conference & Exhibition, held in San Diego, Calif., reflecting Volvo Trucks’ shared commitment with the America’s Road Team to advancing highway safety, elevating the image of the trucking industry and inspiring future generations of professional drivers,” Volvo said.

America’s Road Team

Every two years, a new class of Captains is selected for their exemplary safety records and commitment to the industry. These Captains collectively log millions of accident-free miles and serve as ambassadors for the values that define the trucking profession. America’s Road Team Captains attend a wide range of events including visits to the White House, state capitals, motorcycle rallies, career fairs, schools, and educational conferences. They also host ride-alongs with policymakers and members of the media to demonstrate first-hand what it takes to operate safely and professionally on the nation’s highways.

“America’s Road Team Captains play an essential role in advancing safety and professionalism across the industry,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “Through their ongoing work in communities, classrooms, and legislative halls, they help bridge understanding between truck drivers and the communities they serve, inspiring respect for the work that keeps our economy moving. We are honored to have them driving the all-new Volvo VNL, our safest, most connected, and most fuel-efficient Class 8 truck, as safety remains the top priority in our industry.”

In support of the program, Volvo Trucks provided America’s Road Team with a fully equipped, all-new Volvo VNL 860 to transport the ATA Interstate One mobile classroom to events and communities nationwide. Volvo Trucks’ vision Toward Zero Accidents is demonstrated through the all-new Volvo VNL’s next-generation suite of digital and mechanical safety systems, including advanced driver assistance and occupant protection technologies designed to safeguard lives and mitigate the risk of serious injuries in the event of an accident, according to Volvo.