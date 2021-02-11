Black History Month leaders: Driver Ericka Rountree finds peace on the open road

During Black History Month, Trucking Moves America Forward (TMAF) is recognizing the achievements of professional truck drivers for their modern-day successes in the trucking industry. Ericka Rountree a driver for Dayton, Ohio-based MTS, is recognized as one of this year’s Black History Month Leaders who are helping to move America forward every day.

Rountree joined the trucking industry nearly seven years ago after coming across an ad for a truck-driving school. The decision to join the trucking industry was life-changing — and one of the best decisions she has ever made, she said.

When describing her love for her job, Rountree spoke about how she enjoys driving — a trait she picked up from her dad, who was also a truck driver. Her father first drove trucks in the military; then later joined the U.S. trucking industry and started team driving with his wife. Rountree fondly remembers getting to ride along in the truck with her father on trips from Ohio to other states, including California and Florida.

One of the reasons Rountree was drawn to trucking was because it allows for travel and can take you to almost any state.

“You get to travel and meet different people from every ethnic background,” she said.

Patience and safety while driving are important priorities for Rountree.

“My biggest thing is safety first,” she said. “Take your time and pay attention. I’m a very cautious driver. I always give myself enough time, enough distance.”

While making her daily round-trip deliveries from Ohio to Kentucky, Rountree enjoys the peace and quiet of the open road.

“It’s my peace,” she explained. “I really enjoy my career. I love what I do.”