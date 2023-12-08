Free webinar set for heavy-duty truck technicians

LEESBURG, Va. — The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians.

The webinar, “Understanding the EPA’s Clean Trucks Plan,” takes place at 4 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday, Dec. 12, according to a news release.

The webinar will be the second session in the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) educational outreach webinars.

EPA representative Frank Acevedo will share an overview of the agency’s initiative to reduce emissions from heavy-duty vehicles through the EPA Clean Trucks Plan, the news release notes.

The plan also includes the recently adopted regulations to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions, starting with the heavy-duty vehicles with the model year 2027.

Registration is required for this webinar; attendees will receive a certificate of attendance for attending the live session.

To register for the webinar, click here.

Participants who missed the first session and want to review it again can register to receive the recorded version by clicking here.