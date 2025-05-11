Bendix offers tips to keep trucks and drivers Roadcheck-ready

This year, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) will conduct its annual International Roadcheck this week, from Wednesday, May 13, through Friday, May 15.

While the equipment focus of this year’s inspection blitz will be on tires, inspectors across North America will be conducting full inspections that encompass all aspects of equipment safety, along with driver certifications records of duty status.

During the 72-hour enforcement initiative, law enforcement officials in the U.S., Canada and Mexico will conduct North American Standard Inspections. Vehicles that pass Level I or Level V inspections with no critical violations may receive a CVSA decal, which is valid for three months.

During the 2024 International Roadcheck, brake-related violations and tire issues accounted for more than half of all vehicle out-of-service (OOS) violations.

“According to CVSA, nearly one in four commercial vehicles inspected during last year’s event was placed out of service,” said TJ Thomas, director of marketing and customer solutions for Bendix. “With brake systems, tires and other aspects of vehicles, attention to detail, consistent training and regular maintenance can deliver real-world safety and compliance improvements.”

To help drivers, technicians and fleets prepare for Roadcheck 2025, the folks at Bendix offer the following insights and best practices.

The Ongoing Importance of Brake Maintenance

Brake-related violations continued to dominate out-of-service statistics in 2024. According to CVSA data, defective service brakes represented 25% of vehicle violations, while additional brake system-related issues accounted for another 18%.

“Brake systems are the backbone of any truck’s safety suite,” said Rick Conklin, director of wheel-end engineering at Bendix.

“They not only bring a vehicle to a stop but also help enable advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), like full-stability control and collision mitigation, to operate to their best advantage,” he said. “If brakes underperform, then the entire safety architecture is compromised.”

Bendix encourages drivers and technicians to prioritize daily walk-arounds and periodic in-shop inspections. During walk-arounds, visible issues such as damaged air chambers, slack adjusters out of alignment, or extended pushrods can signal a need for deeper checks.

In the shop, technicians should:

Measure brake chamber stroke and confirm adjustment.

Conduct brake applications at or above 80 psi and check for air leaks.

Examine friction for cracks, wear, or contamination.

Inspect drums and rotors for heat spotting or other damage.

“Brake performance starts with using the right friction,” Conklin said.

“It’s critical to use components engineered to OEM specifications and to meet Reduced Stopping Distance (RSD) standards, he continued. “That includes replacing brake pads or shoes in matched axle sets to maintain braking balance.

“Mismatched or uncertified materials can reduce stopping power and negatively affect safety systems, he added.”

Air disc brakes, with their internal automatic adjustment systems, continue to gain traction in the industry due to easier inspections and reduced risk of out-of-adjustment violations, along with their performance advantages.

Tire Systems and Tractor Protection Systems

Tire health is a Roadcheck 2025 area of focus. Vehicle inspection includes checks on tires for tread depth, inflation, sidewall integrity and proper repair. Tire failures on the road pose major safety risks, and proactive maintenance can help avoid costly roadside emergencies.

More than 20% of vehicle violations during the 2024 Roadcheck were related to tires. Underinflation remains a leading cause of tire failure, contributing to blowouts, accelerated wear and reduced fuel efficiency.

“Underinflated tires are more than a wear issue – they’re a potential safety liability, increasing the chance of sudden failure due to excessive heat buildup,” said Brian Screeton, manager of technical training and service at Bendix. “With today’s technology, there’s no reason not to monitor pressure in real time and catch problems before they turn into emergencies.”

To support tire health, Bendix recommends real-time tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS), such as the SmarTire and Trailer-Link systems. These provide continuous in-cab monitoring of both tire pressure and temperature.

“TPMS solutions offer more than just inflation alerts,” Screeton said. “They can also identify brake drag, which can cause dangerous heat and pressure buildup at the wheel-end.”

Drivers and technicians should also:

Check tread depth and ensure it meets legal minimums.

Inspect sidewalls for cuts, bulges, or embedded objects.

Verify dual tires are properly matched and inflated.

Conduct regular rotation and alignment checks.

Although not a 2025 focus category, tractor protection systems (TPS) remain under scrutiny after more than 560 TPS violations were reported in 2024. These systems help trailer brakes activate if the trailer becomes disconnected from the tractor.

“A functioning TPS can mean the difference between a safe stop and a runaway trailer,” Screeton said. “Fortunately, confirming that the system works correctly is quick and straightforward.”

Here’s a simplified method for verifying TPS operation:

Start the engine and allow the air system to fully pressurize. Shut off the engine and disconnect both glad hands from the trailer. Push in the red trailer-supply valve on the dash. Air should vent from the trailer-supply glad hand until the red valve automatically pops back out. Press the brake pedal. No air should escape from the service glad hand – if it does, then the TPS isn’t sealing properly.

“If anything in that sequence doesn’t behave as expected, it’s time for a deeper inspection,” Screeton said.

Contamination is another common culprit behind TPS issues. Dirt or debris in the glad hand connection can travel downstream to the trailer relay valve, affecting brake release or causing dragging.

“When glad hands are uncoupled, always cover them using dummy couplers,” Screeton said. “It’s a small step that helps prevent big problems.”

Photo courtesy of Bendix