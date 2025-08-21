Florida Lt. Gov. extradites undocumented driver in fatal Turnpike crash

STOCKTON, Calif. — Florida Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins held a press conference Thursday afternoon at Stockton Metropolitan Airport, where took custody of Harjinder Singh, the undocumented truck driver accused of causing a deadly crash on the Florida Turnpike.

“What I want you to know is that this is not business as usual,” Collins said. “This isn’t politics as usual.”

Collins, who said he did not identify as a politician, but as a “God-fearing, gun-loving, freedom defending, one-legged, retired Green Beret,” noted that he didn’t want to be in California, because the reason he was there was due to the terrible tragedy that happened in Florida.

Three Lives Lost

The extradition mission follows a directive from Governor Ron DeSantis, who called the August 12 deadly crash “a total disaster” and vowed to “throw the book at him.” Singh allegedly made an illegal U-turn in a restricted highway zone near Fort Pierce, triggering a collision that killed three South Florida residents. Singh now faces three counts of vehicular homicide and is being held on an ICE detainer in California.

“We are here in California because when this tragic accident happened and three Floridian lives were lost, [Singh] fled back to California, where in 2018, he illegally crossed the border, came here and ended up getting a commercial driver’s license,” Collins said.

Collins noted that when questioned after the accident, Singh could only answer three out 16 questions correctly.

Road to Tragedy

“Why was he driving in the first place?” Collins asked. “He didn’t have basic English proficiency. He didn’t know the road signs and yet he is driving a giant vehicle across our state, and let’s not overstate. You cannot say this enough: Three lives ended early because of that. Because of failed border policy.”

Collins said that leadership matters and that “you’ve to be upfront, standing and being bold. Even if you’re standing alone as I am today.”

Collins emphasized the need for stronger border policies and immigration policy enforcement.

“We are going to make sure that this thug is brought to justice and faces it in Florida and that those three lives lost early are given accountability and the justice they deserve,” Collins said.

Failed Policies

Collins pointed the finger at California Governor Gavin Newsom saying that Newsom only cares about social media and not the citizens he was elected to govern.

“That is why I am here today,” Collins said. “To make sure this guy is brought to justice right back in Florida to let our folks know we will go to any step necessary to make sure that freedom remains, that justice is served and the rule of law is held accountable.”

Below is a video of Collins’ press conference, courtesy of First Coast News.