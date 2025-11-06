One dead in crash with Freightliner in Oregon

MALHEUR COUNTY, Ore. — One driver is dead and a passenger seriously injured in a crash involving a Freightliner

According to the Oregon State Police (OSP), on Tuesday, at 11:17 a.m., OSP responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 201, near milepost 17, in Malheur County.

The preliminary investigation indicated northbound Pontiac G5, operated by Phillip Earl Kinstrand, 70, of Vale, entered the southbound lane for unknown reasons and struck the trailer of a southbound Freightliner commercial motor vehicle, operated by Zachary Dean Piper, 46, of Fruitland, Idaho.

Kinstrand was declared deceased at the scene. A passenger in the Pontiac, Kayla Diane Harlan, 35, of Ontario, was seriously injured and transported to an area hospital.

Piper, the operator of the Freightliner, was reportedly uninjured.

The highway was impacted for approximately two hours during the on-scene investigation.

OSP was assisted by the Ontario Police Department and Ontario Fire Department.

This is an ongoing investigation and no additional details are available at this time.