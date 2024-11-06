Story time! ‘Semi Sam and the Pumpkin Haul’ read by author and Bulkloads founder Jared Flinn

Just a few years ago, when Jared Flinn, former truck driver and co-founder of Bulkloads, discovered a lack of trucking themed books to read to his children, he had an idea … and “The Trucking Adventures of Semi Sam” series was born.
To date, the series includes five books: “Semi Sam Delivers a Tractor,” “Semi Sam Helps with the Harvest,” “Semi Sam: Christmas at the White House,” “Semi Sam Goes to the Truck Show” and the latest — “Semi Sam and the Pumpkin Haul.”
We hope you enjoy this live reading of “Semi Sam and the Pumpkin Haul,” presented by author Jared Flinn.
The entire Semi Sam series can be found on Amazon.
Linda Garner-Bunch has been in publishing for more than 30 years. You name it, Linda has written about it. She has served as an editor for a group of national do-it-yourself publications and has coordinated the real estate section of Arkansas’ only statewide newspaper, in addition to working on a variety of niche publications ranging from bridal magazines to high-school sports previews and everything in between. She is also an experienced photographer and copy editor who enjoys telling the stories of the “Knights of the Highway,” as she calls our nation’s truck drivers.