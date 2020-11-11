In this episode, we cover: the White House Christmas tree is making its way to DC, spilled onions back up traffic in Sacramento and one of the most well-known rum distillers has been recognized for sustainability efforts in logistics. Plus, the CAT Scale Rig of the Week.

Tucker Russ: Hey truckers, I’m Tucker. This year’s White House Christmas tree is making its way to DC and spilled onions, backup traffic in Sacramento. Plus one of the most well-known rum distillers has been recognized for sustainability in efforts and logistics. That’s just a quick look into stories we’re covering along with our CAT Scale rig of the week on this edition of The Trucker News Channel.

Tucker Russ: The 2020 US Capitol Christmas tree, popularly known as the people’s Christmas tree is in route to DC after a November 5th tree cutting ceremony in Colorado’s Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests. This year’s tree, a 55 foot tall Engelmann spruce is traveling in style, pulled on a trailer by a Kenworth T680 adorned with holiday images. The truck is piloted by drivers from Apex Transportation of Henderson, Colorado and the tree is trimmed with handcrafted ornaments created by Colorado residents. Before it’s arrival in Washington, the tree will make several stops at fairgrounds, schools and more. The White House tree lighting ceremony is set for early December.

Tucker Russ: Some folks in Northern California got a little teary-eyed last week when a big rig carrying a load of fresh onions overturned, snarling both lanes of a portion of interstate five in Sacramento. The incident is said to be the result of a pickup truck cutting the tractor trailer off. The semi then jackknife and overturned several times before landing on its wheels in the median. Social media posts from passer-by showed a [inaudible 00:02:06] damaged rig and debris strewn across the roadway. Both the truck driver and the semi driver were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. The roadway was cleared by the afternoon.

Tucker Russ: William MacPherson was eager to customize his 2019 Peterbilt 389, equipped with a Cummins engine, an 18 speed transmission. He first added a drum visor along with a new light bar and bumper and steering. The truck is still a work in progress, most recently he has added a painted dash, new door panel pieces, wood floors, new rear fenders, headlights, and stacks. That a nice rig.

Tucker Russ: William has been driving on his own for 32 years after starting out as a team driver with his dad. He now owns his trailer and primarily hauls steel and aluminum. His dad is not here to see his son progress, but Williams says he hopes he would be proud of how far he has come as a driver and with specking his rig. Nice rig.

Tucker Russ: Rum lovers can now drink in the knowledge that Bacardi, a well-known distiller of spirits, has been recognized for sustainability efforts in its supply and distribution chain. For the fourth time Bacardi has received the Smart Way Excellence Award from the US Environmental Protection Agency.

But that isn’t just an honor for the spirit company, it also speaks to the efforts of Ryder System. Which has been a logistics provider for the company since 2008. Together, the two companies have minimized packaging, minimize and wait and idle times for trucks and kept greener solutions in mind. Bacardi was one of 15 shipper and logistics companies to receive this distinction. Jack Sparrow would be proud.

